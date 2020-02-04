Portland Grains (Feb. 4)

Bids as of noon
March wheat futures trended mixed, from 0.75 of a cent per bushel lower to 1.75 cents higher compared to Friday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for February delivery ordinary protein trended steady to 5 cents per bushel higher compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended 2 to 5 cents per bushel lower compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Feb; 6.2500-6.3000
Mar; 6.3000-6.3500
Apr; 6.3500-6.4000
May; 6.3500-6.4300
Jun; NA
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.7675-5.9175
11%; 5.9675-6.1175
11.5%
Feb; 6.0675-6.2175
Mar; 6.1175-6.2175
Apr; 6.1350-6.2350
May; 6.1350-6.2350
12%; 6.1175-6.2675
13%; 6.2175-6.3675
Rail/Barge January 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.2300
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.9600
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.2600
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 7.0100
Source: USDA