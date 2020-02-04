Portland Grains (Feb. 4)
Bids as of noon

March wheat futures trended mixed, from 0.75 of a cent per bushel lower to 1.75 cents higher compared to Friday's noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for February delivery ordinary protein trended steady to 5 cents per bushel higher compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended 2 to 5 cents per bushel lower compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

All bids in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Feb; 6.2500-6.3000

Mar; 6.3000-6.3500

Apr; 6.3500-6.4000

May; 6.3500-6.4300

Jun; NA

U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary; 5.7675-5.9175

11%; 5.9675-6.1175

11.5%

Feb; 6.0675-6.2175

Mar; 6.1175-6.2175

Apr; 6.1350-6.2350

May; 6.1350-6.2350

12%; 6.1175-6.2675

13%; 6.2175-6.3675

Rail/Barge January 2020; averages in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.2300

US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.9600

US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.2600

US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 7.0100

Source: USDA

