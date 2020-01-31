Portland Grains (Jan. 31)

Bids as of noon
March wheat futures trended mixed, from 1.75 cents per bushel lower to 0.75 of a cent higher compared to Wednesday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for January delivery ordinary protein trended steady to 10 cents per bushel lower compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Jan; 6.2000-6.3000
Feb; 6.2000-6.3000
Mar; 6.2500-6.3500
Apr; 6.3000-6.4000
May; NA
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.8600
11%; 6.0600
11.5%
Jan; 6.1600
Feb; 6.1100-6.1600
Mar; 6.1600-6.2100
Apr; 6.1850-6.2350
May; 6.1850-6.2350
12%; 6.2100
13%; 6.3100
Rail/Barge December 2019; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.9700
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.7500
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.0500
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.7600
Source: USDA