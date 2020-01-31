Portland Grains (Jan. 31)
PORTLAND GRAINS

Portland Grains (Jan. 31)

{{featured_button_text}}

Bids as of noon

March wheat futures trended mixed, from 1.75 cents per bushel lower to 0.75 of a cent higher compared to Wednesday's noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for January delivery ordinary protein trended steady to 10 cents per bushel lower compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

All bids in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Jan; 6.2000-6.3000

Feb; 6.2000-6.3000

Mar; 6.2500-6.3500

Apr; 6.3000-6.4000

May; NA

U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary; 5.8600

11%; 6.0600

11.5%

Jan; 6.1600

Feb; 6.1100-6.1600

Mar; 6.1600-6.2100

Apr; 6.1850-6.2350

May; 6.1850-6.2350

12%; 6.2100

13%; 6.3100

Rail/Barge December 2019; averages in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.9700

US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.7500

US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.0500

US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.7600

Source: USDA

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News