Portland Grains (Jan. 16)

Bids as of noon
March wheat futures trended mixed, from 0.50 of a cent per bushel lower to 4.75 cents per bushel higher compared to Tuesday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for January delivery ordinary protein trended 3 to 10 cents per bushel higher compared to Tuesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady to 10 cents per bushel higher compared to Tuesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Jan; 6.2000-6.2500
Feb; 6.2500-6.3000
Mar; 6.3300-6.3500
Apr; NA
May; NA
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 6.0150-6.1150
11%; 6.2150-6.3150
11.5%
Jan; 6.3150-6.4150
Feb; 6.3650-6.4150
Mar; 6.4150-6.4650
Apr; NA
May; NA
12%; 6.3650-6.4650
13%; 6.4650-6.5650
Rail/Barge December 2019; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.9700
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.7500
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.0500
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.7600
Source: USDA