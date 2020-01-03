Portland Grains (Jan. 3)

Bids as of noon
March wheat futures trended mixed, from 0.75 of a cent per bushel lower to 1.50 cents higher compared to Tuesday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for January delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Tuesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended 8 to 10 cents per bushel compared to Tuesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Jan; 6.1500
Feb; 6.2000
Mar; 6.2500
Apr; NA
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.9025-6.0025
You have free articles remaining.
11%; 6.1025-6.2025
11.5%
Jan; 6.2025-6.3025
Feb; 6.2025-6.3025
Mar; 6.2025-6.3525
Apr; NA
12%; 6.2525-6.3525
13%; 6.3525-6.4525
Rail/Barge November 2019; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.9700
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.6200
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 5.9200
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.6700
Source: USDA