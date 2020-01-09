Portland Grains (Jan. 9)
PORTLAND GRAINS

Portland Grains (Jan. 9)

Bids as of noon

March wheat futures trended 1 to 5 cents per bushel higher compared to Tuesday's noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for January delivery ordinary protein trended steady to 3 cents per bushel higher compared to Tuesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Tuesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

All bids in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Jan; 6.1000-6.1500

Feb; 6.1500-6.2000

Mar; 6.2000-6.2500

Apr; NA

May; NA

U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary; 5.8500-5.9500

11%; 6.0500-6.1500

11.5%

Jan; 6.1500-6.2500

Feb; 6.1500-6.2500

Mar; 6.2000-6.3000

Apr; NA

May; NA

12%; 6.2000-6.3000

13%; 6.3000-6.4000

Rail/Barge December 2019; averages in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.9700

US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.7500

US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.0500

US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.7600

Source: USDA

