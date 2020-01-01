Portland Grains (Jan. 1)

Bids as of noon
March wheat futures trended 2.75 to 5.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Monday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for December delivery ordinary protein were not available, as most exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Dec; NA
Jan; 6.1500
Feb; 6.2000
Mar; 6.2500
Apr; NA
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 6.0600-6.1100
11%; 6.3600-6.4100
11.5%
Dec; 6.3600-6.4100
Jan; 6.2600-6.4600
Feb; 6.2600-6.4900
Mar; 6.2600-6.6100
Apr; NA
12%; 6.4100-6.4600
13%; 6.5100-6.5600
Rail/Barge November 2019; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.9700
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.6200
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 5.9200
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.6700
Source: USDA