Portland Grains (Jan. 17)

Bids as of noon
March wheat futures trended 6 to 11.75 cents per bushel lower compared to Wednesday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for January delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Jan; 6.2000-6.2500
Feb; 6.2500-6.3000
Mar; 6.3300-6.3500
Apr; NA
May; NA
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.8975-5.9975
11%; 6.0975-6.1975
11.5%
Jan; 6.1975-6.2975
Feb; 6.2475-6.2975
Mar; 6.2975-6.3475
Apr; NA
May; NA
12%; 6.2475-6.3475
13%; 6.3475-6.4475
Rail/Barge December 2019; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.9700
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.7500
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.0500
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.7600
Source: USDA