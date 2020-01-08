Portland Grains (Jan. 8)

Bids as of noon
March wheat futures trended mixed, from 2.25 cents lower to 0.25 of a cent per bushel higher compared to Monday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for January delivery ordinary protein trended steady to 3 cents per bushel lower compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Jan; 6.1000-6.1200
Feb; 6.1500-6.1700
Mar; 6.2000
Apr; NA
May; NA
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.8000-5.9000
11%; 6.0000-6.1000
11.5%
Jan; 6.1000-6.2000
Feb; 6.1000-6.2000
Mar; 6.1500-6.2500
Apr; NA
May; NA
12%; 6.1500-6.2500
13%; 6.2500-6.3500
Rail/Barge November 2019; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.9700
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.6200
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 5.9200
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.6700
Source: USDA