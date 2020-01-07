Portland Grains (Jan. 7)

Bids as of noon
March wheat futures trended mixed, from 4.50 cents lower to 2.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Friday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for January delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady to 5 cents per bushel lower compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Jan; 6.1000-6.1500
Feb; 6.1500-6.2000
Mar; 6.2000-6.2500
Apr; NA
May; NA
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.8225-5.9225
11%; 6.0225-6.1225
11.5%
Jan; 6.1225-6.2225
Feb; 6.1225-6.2225
Mar; 6.1725-6.2725
Apr; NA
May; NA
12%; 6.1725-6.2725
13%; 6.2725-6.3725
Rail/Barge November 2019; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.9700
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.6200
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 5.9200
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.6700
Source: USDA