Portland Grains (Jan. 7)

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for January delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady to 5 cents per bushel lower compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.