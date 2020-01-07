Portland Grains (Jan. 7)
Portland Grains (Jan. 7)

Bids as of noon

March wheat futures trended mixed, from 4.50 cents lower to 2.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Friday's noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for January delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady to 5 cents per bushel lower compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

All bids in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Jan; 6.1000-6.1500

Feb; 6.1500-6.2000

Mar; 6.2000-6.2500

Apr; NA

May; NA

U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary; 5.8225-5.9225

11%; 6.0225-6.1225

11.5%

Jan; 6.1225-6.2225

Feb; 6.1225-6.2225

Mar; 6.1725-6.2725

Apr; NA

May; NA

12%; 6.1725-6.2725

13%; 6.2725-6.3725

Rail/Barge November 2019; averages in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.9700

US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.6200

US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 5.9200

US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.6700

Source: USDA

