Portland Grains (Jan. 24)
PORTLAND GRAINS

Portland Grains (Jan. 24)

Bids as of noon

March wheat futures trended mixed, from 0.25 of a cent per bushel lower to 2.75 cents higher compared to Wednesday's noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for January delivery ordinary protein trended steady to 5 cents per bushel higher compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady to 5 cents per bushel higher compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

All bids in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Jan; 6.2000-6.3000

Feb; 6.2500-6.3500

Mar; 6.3300-6.4000

Apr; 6.3800-6.4500

May; NA

U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary; 5.9725-6.0725

11%; 6.1725-6.2725

11.5%

Jan; 6.2725-6.3725

Feb; 6.3225-6.3725

Mar; 6.3725-6.4225

Apr; 6.4475

May; NA

12%; 6.3225-6.4225

13%; 6.4225-6.5225

Rail/Barge December 2019; averages in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.9700

US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.7500

US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.0500

US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.7600

Source: USDA

