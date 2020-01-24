Portland Grains (Jan. 24)

Bids as of noon
March wheat futures trended mixed, from 0.25 of a cent per bushel lower to 2.75 cents higher compared to Wednesday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for January delivery ordinary protein trended steady to 5 cents per bushel higher compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady to 5 cents per bushel higher compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Jan; 6.2000-6.3000
Feb; 6.2500-6.3500
Mar; 6.3300-6.4000
Apr; 6.3800-6.4500
May; NA
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.9725-6.0725
11%; 6.1725-6.2725
11.5%
Jan; 6.2725-6.3725
Feb; 6.3225-6.3725
Mar; 6.3725-6.4225
Apr; 6.4475
May; NA
12%; 6.3225-6.4225
13%; 6.4225-6.5225
Rail/Barge December 2019; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.9700
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.7500
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.0500
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.7600
Source: USDA