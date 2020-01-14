Portland Grains (Jan. 14)

Bids as of noon
March wheat futures trended 2 to 3 cents per bushel lower compared to Friday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for January delivery ordinary protein trended steady to 2 cents per bushel higher compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Jan; 6.1000-6.2200
Feb; 6.1700-6.2700
Mar; 6.2000-6.3200
Apr; NA
May; NA
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.9775-6.0775
11%; 6.1775-6.2775
11.5%
Jan; 6.2775-6.3775
Feb; 6.2775-6.3775
Mar; 6.3275-6.4275
Apr; NA
May; NA
12%; 6.3275-6.4275
13%; 6.4275-6.5275
Rail/Barge December 2019; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.9700
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.7500
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.0500
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.7600
Source: USDA