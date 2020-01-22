Portland Grains (Jan. 22)
PORTLAND GRAINS

Bids as of noon

March wheat futures trended 2.25 to 11 cents per bushel higher compared to Friday's noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for January delivery ordinary protein trended steady to 5 cents per bushel higher compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady to 5 cents per bushel higher compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

All bids in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Jan; 6.2000-6.3000

Feb; 6.2500-6.3500

Mar; 6.3300-6.4000

Apr; 6.3800-6.4500

May; NA

U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary; 6.0500-6.1500

11%; 6.2500-6.3500

11.5%

Jan; 6.3500-6.4500

Feb; 6.4000-6.4500

Mar; 6.4500-6.5000

Apr; 6.5225

May; NA

12%; 6.4000-6.5000

13%; 6.5000-6.6000

Rail/Barge December 2019; averages in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.9700

US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.7500

US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.0500

US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.7600

Source: USDA

