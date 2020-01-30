Portland Grains (Jan. 30)
PORTLAND GRAINS

Portland Grains (Jan. 30)

Bids as of noon

March wheat futures trended 6.50 to 10 cents per bushel lower compared to Tuesday's noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for January delivery ordinary protein trended steady to compared to Tuesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Tuesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

All bids in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Jan; 6.3000

Feb; 6.3000

Mar; 6.3500

Apr; 6.4000

May; NA

U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary; 5.7700-5.8700

11%; 5.9700-6.0700

11.5%

Jan; 6.0700-6.1700

Feb; 6.1200-6.1700

Mar; 6.1700-6.2200

Apr; 6.1950-6.2450

May; 6.1950-6.2450

12%; 6.1200-6.2200

13%; 6.2200-6.3200

Rail/Barge December 2019; averages in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.9700

US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.7500

US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.0500

US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.7600

Source: USDA

