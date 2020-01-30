Portland Grains (Jan. 30)

Bids as of noon
March wheat futures trended 6.50 to 10 cents per bushel lower compared to Tuesday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for January delivery ordinary protein trended steady to compared to Tuesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Tuesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Jan; 6.3000
Feb; 6.3000
Mar; 6.3500
Apr; 6.4000
May; NA
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.7700-5.8700
11%; 5.9700-6.0700
11.5%
Jan; 6.0700-6.1700
Feb; 6.1200-6.1700
Mar; 6.1700-6.2200
Apr; 6.1950-6.2450
May; 6.1950-6.2450
12%; 6.1200-6.2200
13%; 6.2200-6.3200
Rail/Barge December 2019; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.9700
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.7500
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.0500
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.7600
Source: USDA