Portland Grains (Jan. 23)

March wheat futures trended 3.75 to 7.50 cents per bushel lower compared to Tuesday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for January delivery ordinary protein trended steady to 5 cents per bushel lower compared to Tuesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended 5 to 10 cents per bushel lower compared to Tuesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Jan; 6.2000-6.2500
Feb; 6.2500-6.3000
Mar; 6.3300-6.3500
Apr; 6.3800-6.4000
May; NA
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.9750-6.0750
11%; 6.1750-6.2750
11.5%
Jan; 6.2750-6.3750
Feb; 6.3250-6.3750
Mar; 6.3750-6.4250
Apr; 6.4475
May; NA
12%; 6.3250-6.4250
13%; 6.4250-6.5250
Rail/Barge December 2019; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.9700
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.7500
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.0500
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.7600
Source: USDA