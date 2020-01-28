Portland Grains (Jan. 28)

Bids as of noon
March wheat futures trended mixed, from 1.25 cents per bushel lower to 0.50 of a cent higher compared to Friday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for January delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Jan; 6.2000-6.3000
Feb; 6.2500-6.3500
Mar; 6.3300-6.4000
Apr; 6.3800-6.4500
May; NA
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.9150-6.0150
You have free articles remaining.
11%; 6.1150-6.2150
11.5%
Jan; 6.2150-6.3150
Feb; 6.2650-6.3150
Mar; 6.3150-6.3650
Apr; 6.3925
May; NA
12%; 6.2650-6.3650
13%; 6.3650-6.4650
Rail/Barge December 2019; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.9700
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.7500
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.0500
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.7600
Source: USDA