Portland Grains (Jan. 15)

Bids as of noon
March wheat futures trended 0.75 of a cent to 6.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Monday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for January delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Jan; 6.1000-6.2200
Feb; 6.1700-6.2700
Mar; 6.2000-6.3200
Apr; NA
May; NA
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 6.0200-6.1200
11%; 6.2200-6.3200
11.5%
Jan; 6.3200-6.4200
Feb; 6.3200-6.4200
Mar; 6.3700-6.4700
Apr; NA
May; NA
12%; 6.3700-6.4700
13%; 6.4700-6.5700
Rail/Barge December 2019; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.9700
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.7500
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.0500
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.7600
Source: USDA