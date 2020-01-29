Portland Grains (Jan. 29)

Bids as of noon
March wheat futures trended 2.50 to 5 cents per bushel lower compared to Monday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for January delivery ordinary protein trended steady to 10 cents per bushel higher compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Jan; 6.3000
Feb; 6.3000-6.3500
Mar; 6.3500-6.4000
Apr; 6.4000-6.4500
May; NA
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.8700-5.9700
11%; 6.0700-6.1700
11.5%
Jan; 6.1700-6.2700
Feb; 6.2200-6.2700
Mar; 6.2700-6.3200
Apr; 6.2925-6.3425
May; 6.2925-6.3425
12%; 6.2200-6.3200
13%; 6.3200-6.4200
Rail/Barge December 2019; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.9700
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.7500
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.0500
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.7600
Source: USDA