Portland Grains (July 1)

Bids as of noon
June wheat futures trended 4.50 to 12.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Monday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for June delivery ordinary protein trended steady to 5 cents per bushel higher compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady to 5 cents per bushel higher compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel.
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Jun; 5.7500
Jul; 5.7500
Aug; 5.7500
Sep; 5.7700-5.7800
Oct; NA
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.3550-5.5550
11%; 5.5550-5.7550
11.5%
Jun; 5.6550-5.8550
Jul; 5.7050-5.8550
Aug; 5.6475-5.7475
Sep; 5.6775-5.7975
Oct; 5.8200-5.9200
12%; 5.7050-5.9050
13%; 5.8050-6.0050
Rail/Barge May 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.0600
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.7200
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.0200
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.4700
Source: USDA Market News Service, Portland, OR
