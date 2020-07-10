Portland Grains (July 10)

Bids as of noon
July wheat futures trended steady to 8.75 cents per bushel higher compared to Wednesday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for July delivery ordinary protein trended steady to 10 cents per bushel higher compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady to 5 cents per bushel higher compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel.
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Jul; 5.7800-5.9000
Aug; 5.7800-5.8500
Sep; 5.7800-5.9000
Oct; NA
Nov; NA
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.5175-5.7675
11%; 5.7175-5.9675
11.5%
Jul; 5.8175-6.0675
Aug; 5.8175-6.0675
Sep; 5.8475-5.9675
Oct; 6.0800
Nov; NA
12%; 5.8675-6.1175
13%; 5.9675-6.2175
Rail/Barge June 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.8700
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.5700
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 5.8700
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.4500
Source: USDA Market News Service, Portland, OR
