Portland Grains (July 14)

Bids as of noon
July wheat futures trended 6.75 to 11 cents per bushel higher compared to Friday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for July delivery ordinary protein trended steady to 8 cents per bushel lower compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady to 3 cents per bushel lower compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel.
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Jul; 5.7800-5.8000
Aug; 5.7800-5.8000
Sep; 5.7800-5.9000
Oct; NA
Nov; NA
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.4400-5.6900
11%; 5.6400-5.8900
11.5%
Jul; 5.7400-5.6900
Aug; 5.7400-5.9900
Sep; 5.7700-5.9900
Oct; 6.0075-6.0575
Nov; NA
12%; 5.7900-6.0400
13%; 5.8900-6.1400
Rail/Barge June 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.8700
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.5700
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 5.8700
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.4500
Source: USDA Market News Service, Portland, OR
