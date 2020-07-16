Portland Grains (July 16)

Bids as of noon
July wheat futures trended 9 to 24 cents per bushel higher compared to Tuesday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for July delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Tuesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Tuesdsay's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel.
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Jul; 5.7800-5.8500
Aug; 5.8200-5.8500
Sep; 5.8200-5.8700
Oct; NA
Nov; NA
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.6450-5.7950
11%; 5.8450-5.9950
11.5%
Jul; 5.9450-6.0950
Aug; 5.9450-6.0950
Sep; 5.9450-6.0950
Oct; 6.1075-6.1575
Nov; NA
12%; 5.9950-6.1450
13%; 6.0950-6.2450
Rail/Barge June 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.8700
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.5700
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 5.8700
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.4500
Source: USDA Market News Service, Portland, OR
