Portland Grains (July 16)

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for July delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Tuesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Tuesdsay's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.