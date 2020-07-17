Portland Grains (July 17)

Portland Grains (July 17)

{{featured_button_text}}

Bids as of noon

July wheat futures trended 10.75 to 15.50 cents per bushel lower compared to Wednesday's noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for July delivery ordinary protein trended steady to 5 cents per bushel lower compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

All bids in dollars per bushel.

U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Jul; 5.7800-5.8000

Aug; 5.8000-5.8200

Sep; 5.8200-5.8500

Oct; NA

Nov; NA

U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary; 5.5375-5.6875

11%; 5.7375-5.8875

11.5%

Jul; 5.8375-5.9875

Aug; 5.8375-5.9875

Sep; 5.8375-5.9875

Oct; 6.0025-6.0525

Nov; NA

12%; 5.8875-6.0375

13%; 5.9875-6.1375

Rail/Barge June 2020; averages in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.8700

US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.5700

US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 5.8700

US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.4500

Source: USDA Market News Service, Portland, OR

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listing

Recipes

Lemon-Lavender Pound Cake

Listing

Recipes

English Oat Crackers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News