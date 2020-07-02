Portland Grains (July 2)

Bids as of noon
July wheat futures trended 2 cents per bushel lower to 8.75 cents higher compared to Tuesday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for July delivery ordinary protein trended steady to 5 cents per bushel higher compared to Tuesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Tuesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel.
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Jul; 5.7500-5.8000
Aug; 5.7500-5.8000
Sep; 5.7800-5.8200
Oct; NA
Nov; NA
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.3275-5.4775
11%; 5.5275-5.6775
11.5%
Jul; 5.6275-5.7775
Aug; 5.6275-5.7775
Sep; 5.6775-5.8275
Oct; NA
Nov; NA
12%; 5.6775-5.8275
13%; 5.7775-5.9275
Rail/Barge June 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.8700
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.5700
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 5.8700
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.4500
Source: USDA Market News Service, Portland, OR
