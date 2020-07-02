Portland Grains (July 2)

Bids as of noon

July wheat futures trended 2 cents per bushel lower to 8.75 cents higher compared to Tuesday's noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for July delivery ordinary protein trended steady to 5 cents per bushel higher compared to Tuesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Tuesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

All bids in dollars per bushel.

U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Jul; 5.7500-5.8000

Aug; 5.7500-5.8000

Sep; 5.7800-5.8200

Oct; NA

Nov; NA

U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary; 5.3275-5.4775

11%; 5.5275-5.6775

11.5%

Jul; 5.6275-5.7775

Aug; 5.6275-5.7775

Sep; 5.6775-5.8275

Oct; NA

Nov; NA

12%; 5.6775-5.8275

13%; 5.7775-5.9275

Rail/Barge June 2020; averages in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.8700

US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.5700

US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 5.8700

US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.4500

Source: USDA Market News Service, Portland, OR

