Portland Grains (July 21)

Bids as of noon

July wheat futures trended 6.25 to 13.75 cents per bushel lower compared to Friday's noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for July delivery ordinary protein trended 5 cents per bushel lower compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady to 5 cents per bushel lower compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

All bids in dollars per bushel.

U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Jul; 5.7500-5.8000

Aug; 5.7500-5.8300

Sep; 5.8000-5.8800

Oct; NA

Nov; NA

U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary; 5.5000-5.5500

11%; 5.7500-7.5500

11.5%

Jul; 5.8000-5.8500

Aug; 5.8000-5.8500

Sep; 5.7500-5.8500

Oct; 5.8650-5.9150

Nov; NA

12%; 5.8500-5.9000

13%; 5.9500-6.0000

Rail/Barge June 2020; averages in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.8700

US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.5700

US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 5.8700

US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.4500

Source: USDA Market News Service, Portland, OR

