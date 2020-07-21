Portland Grains (July 21)

Bids as of noon
July wheat futures trended 6.25 to 13.75 cents per bushel lower compared to Friday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for July delivery ordinary protein trended 5 cents per bushel lower compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady to 5 cents per bushel lower compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel.
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Jul; 5.7500-5.8000
Aug; 5.7500-5.8300
Sep; 5.8000-5.8800
Oct; NA
Nov; NA
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.5000-5.5500
11%; 5.7500-7.5500
11.5%
Jul; 5.8000-5.8500
Aug; 5.8000-5.8500
Sep; 5.7500-5.8500
Oct; 5.8650-5.9150
Nov; NA
12%; 5.8500-5.9000
13%; 5.9500-6.0000
Rail/Barge June 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.8700
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.5700
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 5.8700
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.4500
Source: USDA Market News Service, Portland, OR
