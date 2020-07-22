Portland Grains (July 22)

Portland Grains (July 22)

Bids as of noon

July wheat futures trended 4 to 7.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Monday's noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for July delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

All bids in dollars per bushel.

U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Jul; 5.7500-5.8000

Aug; 5.7500-5.8300

Sep; 5.8000-5.8800

Oct; NA

Nov; NA

U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary; 5.5750-5.6250

11%; 5.7750-5.8250

11.5%

Jul; 5.8750-5.9250

Aug; 5.8750-5.9250

Sep; 5.8250-5.9250

Oct; 5.9375-5.9875

Nov; NA

12%; 5.9250-5.9750

13%; 6.0250-6.0750

Rail/Barge June 2020; averages in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.8700

US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.5700

US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 5.8700

US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.4500

Source: USDA Market News Service, Portland, OR

