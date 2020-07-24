Portland Grains (July 24)

Bids as of noon
July wheat futures trended 4.75 to 7.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Wednesday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for July delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel.
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Jul; 5.7500-5.8000
Aug; 5.7500-5.8300
Sep; 5.8200-5.8800
Oct; NA
Nov; NA
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.5625-5.6125
11%; 5.7625-5.8125
11.5%
Jul; 5.8625-5.9125
Aug; 5.8625-5.9125
Sep; 5.8125-5.9125
Oct; 5.9225-5.9725
Nov; NA
12%; 5.9125-5.9625
13%; 6.0125-6.0625
Rail/Barge June 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.8700
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.5700
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 5.8700
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.4500
Source: USDA Market News Service, Portland, OR
