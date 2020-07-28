Portland Grains (July 28)

Bids as of noon

July wheat futures trended 7.25 to 11.75 cents per bushel lower compared to Friday's noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for July delivery ordinary protein trended 2 to 3 cents per bushel lower compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady to 3 cents per bushel lower compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

All bids in dollars per bushel.

U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Jul; 5.7500-5.7800

Aug; 5.7500-5.7800

Sep; 5.8000-5.8300

Oct; NA

Nov; NA

U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary; 5.4450-5.5950

11%; 5.6450-5.7950

11.5%

Jul; 5.7450-5.8950

Aug; 5.7450-5.8950

Sep; 5.7450-5.8950

Oct; 5.9050-5.9550

Nov; NA

12%; 5.7950-5.9450

13%; 5.8950-6.0450

Rail/Barge June 2020; averages in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.8700

US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.5700

US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 5.8700

US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.4500

Source: USDA Market News Service, Portland, OR

