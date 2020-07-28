Portland Grains (July 28)

Bids as of noon
July wheat futures trended 7.25 to 11.75 cents per bushel lower compared to Friday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for July delivery ordinary protein trended 2 to 3 cents per bushel lower compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady to 3 cents per bushel lower compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel.
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Jul; 5.7500-5.7800
Aug; 5.7500-5.7800
Sep; 5.8000-5.8300
Oct; NA
Nov; NA
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.4450-5.5950
11%; 5.6450-5.7950
11.5%
Jul; 5.7450-5.8950
Aug; 5.7450-5.8950
Sep; 5.7450-5.8950
Oct; 5.9050-5.9550
Nov; NA
12%; 5.7950-5.9450
13%; 5.8950-6.0450
Rail/Barge June 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.8700
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.5700
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 5.8700
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.4500
Source: USDA Market News Service, Portland, OR
