Portland Grains (July 29)

Bids as of noon
July wheat futures trended 1.75 to 4.25 cents per bushel lower compared to Monday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for July delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel.
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Jul; 5.7500-5.7800
Aug; 5.7500-5.7800
Sep; 5.8000-5.8300
Oct; NA
Nov; NA
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.4175-5.5675
11%; 5.6175-5.7675
11.5%
Jul; 5.7175-5.8675
Aug; 5.7175-5.8675
Sep; 5.7175-5.8675
Oct; 5.8750-5.9250
Nov; NA
12%; 5.7675-5.9175
13%; 5.8675-6.0175
Rail/Barge June 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.8700
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.5700
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 5.8700
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.4500
Source: USDA Market News Service, Portland, OR
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!