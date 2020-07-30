Portland Grains (July 30)

Portland Grains (July 30)

Bids as of noon

July wheat futures trended 4.75 to 9.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Tuesday's noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for July delivery ordinary protein were not available. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Tuesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

All bids in dollars per bushel.

U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Jul; NA

Aug; 5.7500

Sep; 5.7800-5.8000

Oct; NA

Nov; NA

U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary; 5.5075-5.6575

11%; 5.7075-5.8575

11.5%

Jul; 5.8075-5.9575

Aug; 5.8075-5.9575

Sep; 5.8075-5.9575

Oct; 5.9600-6.0100

Nov; 6.0100-6.0600

12%; 5.8575-6.0075

13%; 5.9575-6.1075

Rail/Barge June 2020; averages in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.8700

US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.5700

US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 5.8700

US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.4500

Source: USDA Market News Service, Portland, OR

