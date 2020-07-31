Portland Grains (July 31)

Bids as of noon
July wheat futures trended 5.75 cents per bushel lower to 2 cents per bushel higher compared to Wednesday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for July delivery ordinary protein were not available. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended 10 to 15 cents per bushel lower compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel.
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Jul; NA
Aug; 5.7000-5.7500
Sep; 5.7500-5.8000
Oct; NA
Nov; NA
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.4500-5.6000
11%; 5.6500-5.8000
11.5%
Jul; 5.7500-5.9000
Aug; 5.7500-5.9000
Sep; 5.7500-5.9000
Oct; 5.9050-5.9550
Nov; 5.9550-6.0050
12%; 5.8000-5.9500
13%; 5.9000-6.0500
Rail/Barge June 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.8700
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.5700
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 5.8700
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.4500
Source: USDA Market News Service, Portland, OR
