Portland Grains (July 8)

Bids as of noon
July wheat futures trended 2.25 to 3.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Monday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for July delivery trended steady compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel.
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Jul; 5.7800-5.8000
Aug; 5.7500-5.7800
Sep; 5.7800-5.8000
Oct; NA
Nov; NA
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.3575-5.6075
11%; 5.5575-5.8075
11.5%
Jul; 5.6575-5.9075
Aug; 5.6575-5.9075
Sep; 5.6875-5.8075
Oct; 5.8325-5.9325
Nov; NA
12%; 5.7075-5.9575
13%; 5.8075-6.0575
Rail/Barge June 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.8700
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.5700
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 5.8700
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.4500
Source: USDA Market News Service, Portland, OR
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!