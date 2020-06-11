Portland Grains (June 11)

Bids as of noon
June wheat futures trended 4.75 cents per bushel lower to 1.75 cents per bushel higher compared to Tuesday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for June delivery trended steady to 10 cents per bushel lower compared to Tuesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Tuesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel.
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Jun; 5.8000-5.9500
Jul; 5.8000-5.8500
Aug; 5.8000-5.8500
Sep; NA
Oct; NA
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.6750-5.7250
11%; 5.8750-5.9250
11.5%
Jun; 5.9750-6.0250
Jul; 5.9750-6.0250
Aug; 5.7600-5.9600
Sep; 5.8600-6.0100
Oct; NA
12%; 6.0250-6.0750
13%; 6.1250-6.1750
Rail/Barge May 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.0600
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.7200
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.0200
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.4700
Source: USDA
