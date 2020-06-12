Portland Grains (June 12)
Portland Grains (June 12)

Bids as of noon

June wheat futures trended 6.25 to 10.50 cents per bushel lower compared to Wednesday's noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for June delivery trended steady compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady to 5 cents per bushel lower compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

All bids in dollars per bushel.

U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Jun; 5.8000-5.9500

Jul; 5.8000-5.8500

Aug; 5.8000-5.8500

Sep; NA

Oct; NA

U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary; 5.5700-5.6700

11%; 5.7700-5.8700

11.5%

Jun; 5.8700-5.9700

Jul; 5.8700-5.9700

Aug; 5.6575-5.9075

Sep; 5.9075

Oct; 5.9850

12%; 5.9200-6.0200

13%; 6.0200-6.1200

Rail/Barge May 2020; averages in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.0600

US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.7200

US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.0200

US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.4700

Source: USDA

