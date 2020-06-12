Portland Grains (June 12)

Bids as of noon
June wheat futures trended 6.25 to 10.50 cents per bushel lower compared to Wednesday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for June delivery trended steady compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady to 5 cents per bushel lower compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel.
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Jun; 5.8000-5.9500
Jul; 5.8000-5.8500
Aug; 5.8000-5.8500
Sep; NA
Oct; NA
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.5700-5.6700
11%; 5.7700-5.8700
11.5%
Jun; 5.8700-5.9700
Jul; 5.8700-5.9700
Aug; 5.6575-5.9075
Sep; 5.9075
Oct; 5.9850
12%; 5.9200-6.0200
13%; 6.0200-6.1200
Rail/Barge May 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.0600
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.7200
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.0200
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.4700
Source: USDA
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!