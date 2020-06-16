Portland Grains (June 16)

Bids as of noon
June wheat futures trended 2.75 cents per bushel lower to 2.75 cents per bushel higher compared to Friday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for June delivery trended 5 cents per bushel higher compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady to 5 cents per bushel higher compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel.
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Jun; 5.8500-6.0000
Jul; 5.8500-5.9000
Aug; 5.8500-5.9000
Sep; 5.8800-5.9300
Oct; NA
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.5575-5.6575
11%; 5.7575-5.8575
11.5%
Jun; 5.8575-5.9575
Jul; 5.8575-5.9575
Aug; 5.7925-5.8925
Sep; 5.8925-5.9425
Oct; 5.9075-6.0075
12%; 5.9075-6.0075
13%; 6.0075-6.1075
Rail/Barge May 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.0600
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.7200
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.0200
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.4700
Source: USDA
