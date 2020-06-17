Portland Grains (June 17)

Bids as of noon
June wheat futures trended steady to 8.75 cents per bushel lower compared to Monday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for June delivery trended steady compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel.
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Jun; 5.8500-6.0000
Jul; 5.8500-5.9000
Aug; 5.8500-5.9000
Sep; 5.8800-5.9300
Oct; NA
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.4825-5.5825
11%; 5.6825-5.7825
11.5%
Jun; 5.7825-5.8825
Jul; 5.7825-5.8825
Aug; 5.7200-5.8200
Sep; 5.8200-5.8700
Oct; 5.9075-5.9575
12%; 5.8325-5.9325
13%; 5.9325-6.0325
Rail/Barge May 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.0600
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.7200
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.0200
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.4700
Source: USDA
