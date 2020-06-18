Portland Grains (June 18)
Portland Grains (June 18)

Bids as of noon

June wheat futures trended steady to 7.25 cents per bushel lower to 5.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Tuesday's noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for June delivery trended steady compared to Tuesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady to 5 cents per bushel lower compared to Tuesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

All bids in dollars per bushel.

U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Jun; 5.8500-5.9500

Jul; 5.8500

Aug; 5.8500

Sep; 5.8800

Oct; NA

U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary; 5.4250-5.5250

11%; 5.6250-5.7250

11.5%

Jun; 5.7250-5.8250

Jul; 5.7250-5.8250

Aug; 5.6600-5.7600

Sep; 5.7600-5.8100

Oct; 5.8425-5.8925

12%; 5.7750-5.8750

13%; 5.8750-5.9750

Rail/Barge May 2020; averages in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.0600

US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.7200

US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.0200

US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.4700

Source: USDA

