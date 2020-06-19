Portland Grains (June 19)
Portland Grains (June 19)

Bids as of noon

June wheat futures trended steady to 5.25 cents per bushel lower to 4.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Wednesday's noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for June delivery ordinary protein had no quote compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady to 10 cents per bushel lower compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

All bids in dollars per bushel.

U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Jun; NA

Jul; 5.7000-5.8500

Aug; 5.6500-5.8500

Sep; 5.8500-5.8800

Oct; NA

U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary; 5.4850

11%; 5.6850

11.5%

Jun; 5.7850

Jul; 5.5850-5.7850

Aug; 5.5675-5.7175

Sep; 5.7175-5.7675

Oct; 5.8050-5.8550

12%; 5.7350-5.8350

13%; 5.8350-5.9350

Rail/Barge May 2020; averages in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.0600

US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.7200

US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.0200

US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.4700

Source: USDA

