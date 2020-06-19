Portland Grains (June 19)

Bids as of noon
June wheat futures trended steady to 5.25 cents per bushel lower to 4.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Wednesday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for June delivery ordinary protein had no quote compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady to 10 cents per bushel lower compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel.
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Jun; NA
Jul; 5.7000-5.8500
Aug; 5.6500-5.8500
Sep; 5.8500-5.8800
Oct; NA
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.4850
11%; 5.6850
11.5%
Jun; 5.7850
Jul; 5.5850-5.7850
Aug; 5.5675-5.7175
Sep; 5.7175-5.7675
Oct; 5.8050-5.8550
12%; 5.7350-5.8350
13%; 5.8350-5.9350
Rail/Barge May 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.0600
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.7200
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.0200
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.4700
Source: USDA
