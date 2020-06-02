Portland Grains (June 2)
Portland Grains (June 2)

Bids as of noon

June wheat futures trended 6 to 12.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Wednesday's noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for May delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady to 5 cents per bushel higher compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

All bids in dollars per bushel.

U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

May; 6.0000-6.1000

Jun; 6.0000-6.1000

Jul; 5.9500-6.0500

Aug; 5.9300-6.0000

Sep; 5.9300-6.0000

U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary; 5.7400-5.7900

11%; 5.9400-5.9900

11.5%

May; 6.0400-6.0900

Jun; 6.0400-6.0900

Jul; 5.9400-6.0900

Aug; 5.8550-5.9050

Sep; 5.9050

12%; 6.0900-6.1400

13%; 6.1900-6.2400

Rail/Barge April 2020; averages in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.1100

US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 6.0300

US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.3300

US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.6100

Source: USDA

