Portland Grains (June 23)

June wheat futures trended steady to 5.50 cents per bushel lower to 3.75 cents per bushel higher compared to Friday’s noon closes. Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for June delivery ordinary protein had no comparison compared to Friday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady to 5.00 cents per bushel lower compared to Friday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.