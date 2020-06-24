Portland Grains (June 24)

Bids as of noon
June wheat futures trended steady to 4.00 cents per bushel lower to 3.75 cents per bushel higher compared to Monday’s noon closes. Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for June delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Monday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady compared to Monday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel.
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Jun; 5.7500-5.8000
Jul; 5.7500-5.8000
Aug; 5.7500-5.8000
Sep; 5.7800-5.8200
Oct; NA
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.3500-5.5500
11%; 5.5500-5.7500
11.5%
Jun; 5.6500-5.8500
Jul; 5.7000-5.8500
Aug; 5.6850-5.7850
Sep; 5.7150-5.8350
Oct; 5.8650-5.965
12%; 5.7000-5.9000
13%; 5.8000-6.0000
Rail/Barge May 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.0600
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.7200
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.0200
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.4700
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!