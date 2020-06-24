Portland Grains (June 24)

Bids as of noon

June wheat futures trended steady to 4.00 cents per bushel lower to 3.75 cents per bushel higher compared to Monday’s noon closes. Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for June delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Monday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady compared to Monday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

All bids in dollars per bushel.

U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Jun; 5.7500-5.8000

Jul; 5.7500-5.8000

Aug; 5.7500-5.8000

Sep; 5.7800-5.8200

Oct; NA

U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary; 5.3500-5.5500

11%; 5.5500-5.7500

11.5%

Jun; 5.6500-5.8500

Jul; 5.7000-5.8500

Aug; 5.6850-5.7850

Sep; 5.7150-5.8350

Oct; 5.8650-5.965

12%; 5.7000-5.9000

13%; 5.8000-6.0000

Rail/Barge May 2020; averages in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.0600

US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.7200

US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.0200

US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.4700

