Portland Grains (June 25)

Bids as of noon

June wheat futures trended steady to 4.75 cents per bushel lower to 1.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Tuesday’s noon closes. Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for June delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Tuesday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady compared to Tuesday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

All bids in dollars per bushel.

U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Jun; 5.7500-5.8000

Jul; 5.7500-5.8000

Aug; 5.7500-5.8000

Sep; 5.7800-5.8200

Oct; NA

U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary; 5.3125-5.5125

11%; 5.5125-5.7125

11.5%

Jun; 5.6125-5.8125

Jul; 5.6625-5.8125

Aug; 5.6475-5.7475

Sep; 5.6775-5.7975

Oct; 5.8275-5.9275

12%; 5.6625-5.8625

13%; 5.7625-5.9625

Rail/Barge May 2020; averages in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.0600

US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.7200

US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.0200

US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.4700

