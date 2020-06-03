Portland Grains (June 3)

Bids as of noon.
June wheat futures trended 4.75 to 11.75 cents per bushel lower compared to Monday’s noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for June delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Monday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady compared to Monday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein
Jun 6.0000-6.0500 unch
Jul 5.9500-6.0500 unch-up 5.00
Aug NC 5.9500-5.9900 up 5.00-4.00
Sep 5.9900-6.0000 up 6.00-unch
Oct NA
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein
Jun 6.0000-6.0500 unch
Jul 5.9500-6.0500 unch
Aug NC 5.9500-5.9900 up 5.00-4.00
Sep 5.9800-6.0000 up 5.00-unch
Oct NA
US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat - Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or
better
Ordinary protein 5.6075-5.6575 dn 11.75
11 pct protein 5.8075-5.8575 dn 11.75
11.5 pct protein
Jun 5.9075-5.9575 dn 11.75
Jul 5.8075-5.9575 dn 11.75
Aug NC 5.7300-5.7800 dn 11.25
Sep 5.7800 dn 11.25
Oct NA
12 pct protein 5.9575-6.0075 dn 11.75
13 pct protein 6.0575-6.1075 dn 11.75
