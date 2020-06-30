Portland Grains (June 30)

Bids as of noon
June wheat futures trended steady to 1.50 cents per bushel lower to 11.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Friday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for June delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel.
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Jun; 5.7000-5.7500
Jul; 5.7000-5.7500
Aug; 5.7000-5.7500
Sep; 5.7200-5.7800
Oct; NA
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.2875-5.4875
11%; 5.4875-5.6875
11.5%
Jun; 5.5875-5.7875
Jul; 5.6375-5.7875
Aug; 5.6150-5.7150
Sep; 5.6450-5.7650
Oct; 5.7925-5.8925
12%; 5.6375-5.8375
13%; 5.7375-5.9375
Rail/Barge May 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.0600
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.7200
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.0200
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.4700
Source: USDA Market News Service, Portland, OR
