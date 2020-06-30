Portland Grains (June 30)

Portland Grains (June 30)

Bids as of noon

June wheat futures trended steady to 1.50 cents per bushel lower to 11.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Friday's noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for June delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

All bids in dollars per bushel.

U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Jun; 5.7000-5.7500

Jul; 5.7000-5.7500

Aug; 5.7000-5.7500

Sep; 5.7200-5.7800

Oct; NA

U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary; 5.2875-5.4875

11%; 5.4875-5.6875

11.5%

Jun; 5.5875-5.7875

Jul; 5.6375-5.7875

Aug; 5.6150-5.7150

Sep; 5.6450-5.7650

Oct; 5.7925-5.8925

12%; 5.6375-5.8375

13%; 5.7375-5.9375

Rail/Barge May 2020; averages in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.0600

US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.7200

US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.0200

US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.4700

Source: USDA Market News Service, Portland, OR

Breaking News