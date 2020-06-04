Portland Grains (June 4)

Bids as of noon.

June wheat futures trended 3.75 to 7.00 cents per bushel higher compared to Tuesday’s noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for June delivery ordinary protein trended steady to 15.00 cents per bushel lower compared to Tuesday’s noon bids for the same delivery period.  Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady to 15.00 cents per bushel lower compared to Tuesday’s noon bids for the same delivery period.  Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were 16 grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with four docked.

All bids in dollars per bushel

US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Ordinary protein

Jun 5.8500-6.0500 dn 15.00-unch

Jul 5.8500-6.0500 dn 10.00-unch

Aug NC 5.8500-5.9900 dn 10.00-unch

Sep 5.8800-6.0000 dn 11.00-unch

Oct NA

Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein

Jun 5.8500-6.0500 dn 15.00-unch

Jul 5.8500-6.0500 dn 10.00-unch

Aug NC 5.8500-5.9900 dn 10.00-unch

Sep 5.8800-6.0000 dn 10.00-unch

Oct NA

US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Ordinary protein

Jun 5.8500-7.8000 dn 15.00-unch

Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein

Jun 5.8500-7.8000 dn 15.00-unch

US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat - Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better

Ordinary protein 5.6775-5.7275 up 7.00

11 pct protein 5.8775-5.9275 up 7.00

11.5 pct protein

Jun 5.9775-6.0275 up 7.00

Jul 5.8775-6.0275 up 7.00

Aug NC 5.7975-5.8475 up 6.75

Sep 5.8475 up 6.75

Oct NA

12 pct protein 6.0275-6.0775 up 7.00

13 pct protein 6.1275-6.1775 up 7.00

US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat - with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage

13 pct protein 6.1425-6.4625 up 3.75

14 pct protein

Jun 6.3025-6.7025 up 3.75

Jul 6.3525-6.6025 up 3.75

Aug NC 6.3125-6.6625 up 3.75

Sep 6.2625-6.6125 up 3.75

Oct NA

15 pct protein 6.3825-6.8225 up 3.75

16 pct protein 6.4625-6.9425 up 3.75

US 2 Yellow Corn - Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN

Jun 4.3200-4.3900 dn 0.25

Jul 4.3200-4.3400 dn 0.25-5.25

Aug NA

Sep NA

Oct NA

Nov NA

US 1 Yellow Soybeans - Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN

Jun 9.3750-9.3850 up 7.00

Jul 9.4050-9.4250 up 7.00

Aug 9.4400-9.5100 up 6.25

Sep 9.6925 up 5.75

Oct NC 9.7425-9.7625 up 5.75

Nov 9.7625 up 5.75

US 2 Heavy White Oats ** 3.6300 unch

** Not well tested.

Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge May 2020.  Averages in Dollars per bushel

US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges 6.0600

US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein) 5.7200

US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein) 6.0200

US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein) 6.4700

