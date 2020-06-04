Portland Grains (June 4)

Bids as of noon.
June wheat futures trended 3.75 to 7.00 cents per bushel higher compared to Tuesday’s noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for June delivery ordinary protein trended steady to 15.00 cents per bushel lower compared to Tuesday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady to 15.00 cents per bushel lower compared to Tuesday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were 16 grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with four docked.
All bids in dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein
Jun 5.8500-6.0500 dn 15.00-unch
Jul 5.8500-6.0500 dn 10.00-unch
Aug NC 5.8500-5.9900 dn 10.00-unch
Sep 5.8800-6.0000 dn 11.00-unch
Oct NA
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein
Jun 5.8500-6.0500 dn 15.00-unch
Jul 5.8500-6.0500 dn 10.00-unch
Aug NC 5.8500-5.9900 dn 10.00-unch
Sep 5.8800-6.0000 dn 10.00-unch
Oct NA
US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein
Jun 5.8500-7.8000 dn 15.00-unch
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein
Jun 5.8500-7.8000 dn 15.00-unch
US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat - Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better
Ordinary protein 5.6775-5.7275 up 7.00
11 pct protein 5.8775-5.9275 up 7.00
11.5 pct protein
Jun 5.9775-6.0275 up 7.00
Jul 5.8775-6.0275 up 7.00
Aug NC 5.7975-5.8475 up 6.75
Sep 5.8475 up 6.75
Oct NA
12 pct protein 6.0275-6.0775 up 7.00
13 pct protein 6.1275-6.1775 up 7.00
US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat - with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage
13 pct protein 6.1425-6.4625 up 3.75
14 pct protein
Jun 6.3025-6.7025 up 3.75
Jul 6.3525-6.6025 up 3.75
Aug NC 6.3125-6.6625 up 3.75
Sep 6.2625-6.6125 up 3.75
Oct NA
15 pct protein 6.3825-6.8225 up 3.75
16 pct protein 6.4625-6.9425 up 3.75
US 2 Yellow Corn - Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Jun 4.3200-4.3900 dn 0.25
Jul 4.3200-4.3400 dn 0.25-5.25
Aug NA
Sep NA
Oct NA
Nov NA
US 1 Yellow Soybeans - Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Jun 9.3750-9.3850 up 7.00
Jul 9.4050-9.4250 up 7.00
Aug 9.4400-9.5100 up 6.25
Sep 9.6925 up 5.75
Oct NC 9.7425-9.7625 up 5.75
Nov 9.7625 up 5.75
US 2 Heavy White Oats ** 3.6300 unch
** Not well tested.
Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge May 2020. Averages in Dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges 6.0600
US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein) 5.7200
US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein) 6.0200
US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein) 6.4700
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!