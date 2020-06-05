Portland Grains (June 5)

Bids as of noon.
June wheat futures trended 6.00 to 14.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Wednesday’s noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for June delivery ordinary protein trended steady to 5.00 cents per bushel higher compared to Wednesday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady to 5.00 cents per bushel higher compared to Wednesday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were 18 grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with five docked.
All bids in dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein
Jun 5.9000-6.0500 up 5.00-unch
Jul 5.9000-6.0500 up 5.00-unch
Aug NC 5.8700-5.9900 up 2.00-unch
Sep 5.9000-6.0000 up 2.00-unch
Oct NA
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein
Jun 5.9000-6.0500 up 5.00-unch
Jul 5.9000-6.0500 up 5.00-unch
Aug NC 5.8700-5.9900 up 2.00-unch
Sep 5.9000-6.0000 up 2.00-unch
Oct NA
US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat - Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better
Ordinary protein 5.8725 up 19.50-14.50
11 pct protein 6.0725 up 19.50-14.50
11.5 pct protein
Jun 6.1725 up 19.50-14.50
Jul 6.0725-6.1725 up 19.50-14.50
Aug NC 5.9925-6.0425 up 19.50
Sep 5.9925-6.0925 up 14.50-24.50
Oct NA
12 pct protein 6.2225 up 19.50-14.50
13 pct protein 6.3225 up 19.50-14.50
