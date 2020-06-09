Portland Grains (June 9)

Bids as of noon.

June wheat futures trended 3.75 cents per bushel lower to 5.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Friday's noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for June delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period.  Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

All bids in dollars per bushel

US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Ordinary protein

Jun 5.8500-6.0500

Jul 5.8500-6.0500

Aug 5.8500-5.9900

Sep 5.8800-5.9900

Oct NA

Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein

Jun 5.8500-7.8000

Jul 5.8500-6.0500

Aug 5.8500-5.9900

Sep 5.8800-5.9900

Oct NA

US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat -- Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better

Ordinary protein 5.7550

11 pct protein 5.9550

11.5 pct protein

Jun 6.0550

Jul 6.0050-6.0550

Aug 5.8850-5.9850

Sep 5.8850-6.0350

Oct NA

12 pct protein 6.1050

13 pct protein 6.2050

Rail/Barge May 2020; averages in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.0600

US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.7200

US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.0200

US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.4700

