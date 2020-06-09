Portland Grains (June 9)

Bids as of noon.
June wheat futures trended 3.75 cents per bushel lower to 5.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Friday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for June delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein
Jun 5.8500-6.0500
Jul 5.8500-6.0500
Aug 5.8500-5.9900
Sep 5.8800-5.9900
Oct NA
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein
Jun 5.8500-7.8000
Jul 5.8500-6.0500
Aug 5.8500-5.9900
Sep 5.8800-5.9900
Oct NA
US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat -- Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better
Ordinary protein 5.7550
11 pct protein 5.9550
11.5 pct protein
Jun 6.0550
Jul 6.0050-6.0550
Aug 5.8850-5.9850
Sep 5.8850-6.0350
Oct NA
12 pct protein 6.1050
13 pct protein 6.2050
Rail/Barge May 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.0600
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.7200
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.0200
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.4700
