Portland Grains (March 31)

Bids as of noon
May wheat futures trended steady to 2.25 cents per bushel lower compared to Friday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for March delivery ordinary protein trended steady to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady to 5 cents per bushel lower compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel.
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Mar; 6.0500-6.1000
Apr; 6.0500-6.1000
May; 6.0500-6.1500
Jun; 6.0800-6.1500
Jul; 6.0500-6.1200
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 6.1175-6.3175
You have free articles remaining.
11%; 6.3175-6.5175
11.5%
Mar; 6.4175-6.6175
Apr; 6.4175-6.6175
May; 6.4175-6.6675
Jun; 6.4275-6.6775
Jul; 6.2775-6.5775
12%; 6.4675-6.6675
13%; 6.5675-6.7675
Rail/Barge February 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.2400
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.8700
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.1700
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.8200
Source: USDA
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!