Portland Grains (March 17)

May wheat futures trended mixed, from 8 cents per bushel lower to 1.75 cents per bushel higher compared to Friday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for March delivery ordinary protein trended steady to 15 cents per bushel lower compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Mar; 5.7000-5.8500
Apr; 5.7500-5.8800
May; 5.7500-5.9100
Jun; NA
Jul; 5.5500-5.9000
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.3875-5.5875
11%; 5.5875-5.7875
11.5%
Mar; 5.6875-5.8875
Apr; 5.7375-5.8875
May; 5.7375-5.8875
Jun; 5.8100
Jul; 5.6600-5.8600
12%; 5.7375-5.9375
13%; 5.8375-6.0375
Rail/Barge February 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.2400
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.8700
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.1700
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.8200
Source: USDA