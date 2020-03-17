Portland Grains (March 17)
PORTLAND GRAINS

Portland Grains (March 17)

Bids as of noon

May wheat futures trended mixed, from 8 cents per bushel lower to 1.75 cents per bushel higher compared to Friday's noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for March delivery ordinary protein trended steady to 15 cents per bushel lower compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

All bids in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Mar; 5.7000-5.8500

Apr; 5.7500-5.8800

May; 5.7500-5.9100

Jun; NA

Jul; 5.5500-5.9000

U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary; 5.3875-5.5875

11%; 5.5875-5.7875

11.5%

Mar; 5.6875-5.8875

Apr; 5.7375-5.8875

May; 5.7375-5.8875

Jun; 5.8100

Jul; 5.6600-5.8600

12%; 5.7375-5.9375

13%; 5.8375-6.0375

Rail/Barge February 2020; averages in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.2400

US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.8700

US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.1700

US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.8200

Source: USDA

