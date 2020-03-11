Portland Grains (March 11)

Bids as of noon
March wheat futures trended mixed, from 2.25 cents per bushel lower to 6.75 cents higher compared to Monday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for March delivery ordinary protein trended steady to higher compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Mar; 6.0000
Apr; 6.0000-6.0500
May; 6.0500
Jun; NA
Jul; 5.9500
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.5975-5.7975
11%; 5.7975-5.9975
11.5%
Mar; 5.8975-6.0975
Apr; 5.9475-6.0975
May; 5.9475-6.0975
Jun; NA
Jul; 5.8700-6.0700
12%; 5.9475-6.1475
13%; 6.0475-6.2475
Rail/Barge February 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.2400
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.8700
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.1700
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.8200
Source: USDA