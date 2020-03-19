Portland Grains (March 19)

Bids as of noon
May wheat futures trended steady to 14.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Tuesday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for March delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Tuesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Tuesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel.
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Mar; 5.8000
Apr; 5.8000-5.8200
May; 5.8300-5.8500
Jun; NA
Jul; 5.6500-5.8000
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.7650-5.8150
11%; 5.9650-6.0150
11.5%
Mar; 6.0650-6.1150
Apr; 5.9650-6.1150
May; 6.0150-6.1150
Jun; 6.0225
Jul; 5.8725-6.0725
12%; 6.1150-6.1650
13%; 6.2150-6.2650
Rail/Barge February 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.2400
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.8700
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.1700
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.8200
Source: USDA